BYD Racco Kei Car: BYD, China's largest automaker, has unveiled its first Kei car, the Racco. While the Kei car (short for keijidosha, meaning light automobile) is synonymous with Japan, the Racco represents the Chinese brand's official entry into the kei car segment. Designed specifically for the Japanese market, the BYD Racco is a compact electric vehicle with a boxy design and conventional kei car proportions. The model might go on sale in Japan next year.

BYD Racco: Design, Dimensions Dimensionally, the Racco measures 3,395mm long, 1,475mm wide, and 1,800mm tall, adhering to the country's car-shrinking tax legislation that permits the vehicle to be no longer than 3,400mm and no wider than 1,480mm. The prototype unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show 2025 has a closed-off grille, a short nose, C-shaped LED lighting signatures and a distinctive windscreen at the front. Sliding rear doors, 15-inch alloy wheels, and short overhangs stay true to four-door kei car roots. The vehicle gets an illuminated BYD logo at both ends.

Also Read: 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee Unveiled With New Turbo-Four Engine; Will Indian Version Get It? BYD Racco: Features The minimalist yet functional cabin can accommodate up to four individuals. Features-wise, it has a 3-spoke steering wheel, rectangular AC vents, a touchscreen system, and a digital instrument cluster. BYD Racco: Powertrain The BYD Racco features a front-mounted electric motor, which draws power from an LFP Blade battery pack. The battery and range figures are not known, but the Racco will be offered in two battery configurations – Short Range and Long Range. The EV is expected to support 100kW DC charging.