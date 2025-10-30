Jeep Grand Cherokee 2026: The 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV is expected to go on sale in the international market in late 2025. It will be offered with a refreshed design as well as tech and feature updates, and will be available in Limited, Summit, and Laredo variants. However, the biggest update will be under the hood. While Jeep already offers a 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 and a plug-in hybrid 4xe, select variants will be equipped with the company's all-new turbocharged four-cylinder engine, dubbed Hurricane 4 Turbo.

2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee: About Hurricane 4 Turbo Belonging to Stellantis's Hurricane powertrain family, the new 2.0-litre Hurricane 4 Turbo features a passive turbulent jet ignition (TJI) system, delivering 320bhp (324hp) and 450Nm of torque. 90 per cent of the torque can be delivered between 2,600 and 5,600 rpm, with peak torque available from 3,000 to 4,500 rpm, according to Stellantis.

As Stellantis explained, the engine uses a spark plug to initiate ignition in a small cup-like pre-chamber atop each cylinder. Once done, the burning fuel expands into the combustion chamber, facilitating a faster and more complete burn of the air-fuel charge, thereby enhancing engine performance and fuel economy. The brand claims that the engine consumes 10 per cent less fuel to produce 20 per cent more power than the current 2.0-litre DOHC I-4.

Also Read: Century Coupe Concept, First Car Under Toyota's Ultra Luxury Brand, Showcased The engine uses the Miller cycle and has a variable-geometry turbocharger as well as a 12:1 compression ratio. The brand claims that the Hurricane engine can deliver 851km range on a single tank and tow up to 2,812kg. 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee: Other Engine Options The other two engine options are a 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 and a plug-in hybrid 4xe setup. The former delivers 289bhp and 353Nm, while the latter makes 370bhp and 637Nm. The plug-in hybrid powertrain comprises a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine, a 17.3kWh battery, and an 8-speed AT with an integrated electric motor.

2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee: Design, Features The refreshed model will feature a new seven-slot grille, redesigned headlamps, and a revised rear bumper. It will also get three new colour options: Steel Blue, Copper Shino, and Fathom Blue. Inside, the Grand Cherokee will receive a larger 12.3-inch infotainment system, a 10.3-inch passenger display, new switchgear, and a premium sound system, among other things.

Also Read: Confirmed: Renault Duster To Launch On January 26, 2026; Check Expected Features And Design 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee: Will it Come to India? Jeep offers no details regarding the launch of the 2026 Grand Cherokee SUV in India. However, the model sold here was last updated in 2022; therefore, one can expect the brand to introduce the above-mentioned upgrades on the India-spec SUV. The Grand Cherokee is currently priced at Rs 63 lakh (ex-showroom).