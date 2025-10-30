Renault Duster 2026 India: The Renault Duster 2026 is set to be relaunched in India on January 26, 2026. The brand recently shared a teaser post on its official Instagram page to confirm the launch. The Duster was introduced by Renault in the country in 2012, and the car gathered a lot of praise for the brand. However, it was later discontinued in 2022, and people have been waiting for an updated Renault Duster ever since. Let’s take a look at the expected features, powertrain, and design of the upcoming Renault Duster 2026.

Renault Duster 2026: Expected Design The upcoming Renault Duster 2026 is expected to be based on the Dacia Duster 2026, and it is anticipated to retain the design of the latter. It is expected to carry forward the same rugged contour as the previous generation model. At the front, we expect the Renault Duster 2026 to feature a new grille, Y-shaped LED DRLs, and revised bumpers. It is also expected to feature square wheel arches, thick body cladding running throughout the sides, Y-shaped LED tail lamps, and larger windshields.

The upcoming Renault Duster 2026 is expected to be heavily loaded in terms of safety, and features, and features. A test mule spotted earlier during testing hints at the SUV getting a three-screen setup with a 10.1-inch touchscreen-based infotainment system, and 7-inch display for the co-passenger, and a fully digital instrument cluster. It is also expected to feature a dual-zone climate control system, wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof, and more. In terms of safety features, we expect the Renault Duster 2026 to feature 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Rear Parking sensors, and a Level-2 ADAS Suite.

Renault Duster 2026: Expected Powertrain The exact details regarding the powertrain options have not yet been confirmed by the brand, and more information will be revealed as the launch nears. However, we expect the upcoming Renault Duster 2026 to offer a hybrid engine with options of automatic and manual transmission. The brand is also expected to bring a bigger, 7-seater variant of the SUV, and it will be based on the Dacia Bigster.