Suzuki Vision e-Sky Concept: Suzuki Motor Corporation showcased its born-electric concept vehicle, the Vision e-Sky, yesterday at the Japan Mobility Show 2025. The show model appears to be in a development stage, previewing a future-ready urban electric hatchback due for global debut in FY2026. Following its debut, the production-spec Vision e-Sky is expected to be initially rolled out in Japan, with other markets to follow later.

Suzuki Vision e-Sky: Design, Dimensions The Suzuki Vision e-Sky follows the Japanese brand's 'Unique, Smart, Positive' design philosophy, which combines a dynamic design, compact form, and sustainable mobility. Typical of the brand's city cars, the Vision e-Sky has boxy proportions and an upright stance. The front fascia incorporates C-shaped LED DRLs, a sleek LED bar with multi-array lighting elements, and flared fenders. In profile, you find flush door handles, aerodynamic outside rearview mirrors, a floating C-pillar, aero wheels, and slightly flared wheel arches.

At the rear, the concept vehicle features a roof spoiler with an integrated LED brake light. The taillamps adopt a similar C-shaped design. The show car is finished in a two-tone paint scheme. In terms of dimensions, the Vision e-Sky measures 3,395mm long, 1,475mm wide, and 1,625mm tall, making it shorter and narrower than the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, but slightly taller.

Also Read: Century Coupe Concept, First Car Under Toyota's Ultra Luxury Brand, Showcased Suzuki Vision e-Sky: Interior, Features Inside, the concept electric vehicle has a clutter-free dashboard, dominated by a dual-screen setup, consisting of a digital driver's display for key ride information and an infotainment screen that also integrates HVAC functions. Suzuki has given the car a floating centre console that features a drive selector, creating additional room. The vehicle also gets a 3-spoke steering wheel that integrates multi-function physical buttons. Other bits include split seats and LED strips wrapped around the cabin.

Suzuki Vision e-Sky: Powertrain Powertrain specifications are under wraps, but the urban-focused Vision e-Sky is confirmed to deliver a range of over 270km on a single charge, reflecting the brand's focus on efficiency rather than outright performance. Also Read: Japan Mobility Show 2025: Suzuki Fronx Flex Fuel Version And Victoris CBG Variants Showcased While the production-spec Vision e-Sky is due for global debut by FY2026, we have no information about its arrival on the Indian market.