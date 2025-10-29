Japan Mobility Show 2025: Major car manufacturers are showcasing their future product plans and concept vehicles, as the Japan Mobility Show 2025 is in full swing. The Suzuki Motor Corporation took this chance to showcase its Fronx flex fuel variant and the Victoris Compressed Bio-methane gas variant at the Japan Mobility Show 2025. The brand aims to achieve carbon neutrality in each customer’s region, and therefore, it has proposed environmentally friendly technologies. let’s take a look.

Suzuki Fronx Flex Fuel Variant The brand has showcased the Fronx FFV (Flex-Fuel Variant) concept at the Japan Mobility Show 2025. The concept can operate on ethanol-blended petrol, and it is in line with the brand’s commitment to achieve carbon neutrality. The Fronx sold in India is already E20 compliant, which means it can run on a fuel that contains up to 20 per cent of Ethanol. The company has taken a further step by presenting the Fronx flex fuel, which can potentially achieve net-zero to minimal carbon emissions.

Suzuki Victoris CBG Along with the Fronx FFV concept, the brand has also showcased the CBG (Compressed Bio-Methane Gas) variant of its recently launched SUV, the Victoris, at the Japan Mobility Show 2025. The Victoris CBG variant is based on the CNG variant of the Victoris, and it features a dual-cylinder tank setup under the body for compressed bio-methane gas. Due to the cylinders being placed under the body, the Victoris CBG won't have to compromise on the offered boot space.

Suzuki Gixxer SF250 FFV Along with the Fronx FFV and Victoris CBG, the brand also showcased a flex fuel variant of its popular Gixxer SF250 motorcycle. The company revealed that it has modified the fuel pump, fuel injector, and engine control settings to deliver the Gixxer SF250 FFV, which can operate on a fuel containing up to 85 per cent bioethanol.