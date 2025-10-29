Jackie Shroff’s Toyota Hilux: Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, aka ‘Jaggu Dada’, recently bought a new custom-built Toyota Hilux. The Hilux owned by Jackie Shroff has been modified by Poona Motors Official, and the video of its delivery has also been shared on the social media platform Instagram. Let’s take a look at the new Toyota Hilux of Jackie Shroff, and all that is special about it.

Jackie Shroff’s Toyota Hilux The video shared on Instagram by ‘Poonamotorspvtltd’ has accumulated more than 51 thousand views so far. The video features the shop owner waiting excitedly to deliver the car himself. The latter part of the video shows Jackie Shroff coming out of his house with a small plant pot in hand, and then the shop owner touches his feet. The shop owner then shows the upgrades and changes made to his Hilux.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PoonaMotors Vlogs (@poonamotorspvtltd.vlogs) Also Read: Next Generation Kia Seltos Spied Testing Again: Check Expected Design, Features, And Engine Jaggu Dada’s Hilux And Its Special Elements Jackie Shroff’s Hilux is finished in a rugged metallic grey paint, and it has also been provided with aftermarket alloy wheels. At the front, the SUV gets aftermarket LED lights, and the rear end of the SUV also looks modified. The Hilux draws its power from a 2.8-litre 4-Cylinder engine, and it delivers a peak power and torque output of 201bhp and 500 Nm, respectively. The engine can be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The prices for the Toyota Hilux start from Rs 35.85 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.