Japan Mobility Show 2025: Century, the newest entrant under Toyota's umbrella, has taken the wraps off its fast car at the ongoing Japan Mobility Show. The Century nameplate was introduced to the automotive world as a sedan in 1967, and it will now operate as a standalone ultra-luxury brand, aiming squarely at the likes of Bentley and Rolls-Royce. The first car revealed under this nameplate is, interestingly, not a sedan, but a coupe.

Century Coupe: Exterior Features The Century Coupe is a two-door coupe that appears futuristic in its design. The model in the image is finished in a metallic red colour, which is made up of 60 layers of paint, according to Toyota. The front fascia features a massive grille (with a mesh pattern), quad LED headlamps, and a sculpted bonnet.

In profile, the two-door car is very much a coupe-SUV, thanks to a tapering roofline. The vehicle sits on massive alloy wheels with red brake callipers, and, interestingly, the door handles have been concealed, while the outside rearview mirrors and the rear glasshouse are not present. The taillamps have a design similar to the headlamps.

The two-door Coupe features a four-seat layout, but Century has refrained from adding one seat at the front and another at the rear. Thanks to that, as well as the absence of B-pillars, there is ample legroom and easy access to the rear. For the driver, there is a yoke-style steering wheel and smartphone-like infotainment screens.

Century Coupe: Powertrain Technical specifications are under wraps, but the coupe's bonnet vents hint at the presence of an internal combustion engine. It is speculated that Century might offer a plug-in hybrid V6 with the Coupe. The V6 used in Toyota's Century SUV is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, which sends power to all four wheels.

Century Coupe: More on this There is no word on Century launching this crossover coupe, but the brand says that the Coupe will stand at the pinnacle, 'a car in a class of its own'. Alongside the Century Coupe, Toyota also showcased four other Century models, including two restored Toyota Century sedans and a specially equipped Century SUV.