- By Kanika Sachdeva
- Tue, 26 Aug 2025 05:44 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
BYD Yangwang U9 Track Edition: BYD has released a press release announcing the Yangwang U9 Track Edition's top speed record of 472.41km/h for electric vehicles. German Driver Marc Basseng lapped the 12.29-kilometre oval track at the ATP Automotive Testing Facility in Papenburg, Germany. The record run was registered on August 8, 2025, making it China's fastest electric vehicle (EV). The world record for the fastest EV is currently held by Ohio State University students-built Venturi Buckeye Bullet 3, which hit a two-way average top speed of 549.4km/h in 2016, good enough for a world record.
BYD Yangwang U9 Track Edition: Platform, Powertrain
BYD's ultra-luxury sub-brand, Yangwang, has equipped the U9 Track Edition with the world's first mass-produced 1200V ultra-high voltage platform, along with a vehicle thermal management system, which BYD says is optimised for extreme conditions.
Utilising the e4 platform technology with the world's first quad-motor torque-vectoring system, each electric motor delivers a peak power of up to 745bhp, with the vehicle's combined output exceeding 2,959bhp (claimed). According to BYD, the car has a power-to-weight ratio of 1,200bhp/tonne - among the top tier in the global automotive industry, BYD noted.
BYD Yangwang U9 Track Edition: Intelligent Suspension
Like the regular Yangwang U9, the Track Edition has an all-new intelligent body control system called DiSus-X, unveiled at a technology launch event held in Shenzhen (in China) in April 2023. This suspension system enables the supercar to dance to music with a single click, jump off the ground, and even drive on three wheels.
BYD Yangwang U9 Track Edition: Tyre
That being said, the Yangwang U9 Track Edition sits on track-focused semi-slick tyres by Giti Tire, offering enhanced performance and durability. It also appears to have shed the huge rear wing found on the standard version. A carbon fibre front splitter is an optional extra.