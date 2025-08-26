Maruti Suzuki E Vitara: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Maruti Suzuki’s Battery manufacturing plant in Hansalpur, Gujarat, today. PM Modi also flagged off the brand’s first electric car, the E Vitara, on this occasion. India is set to become Suzuki’s global hub for the manufacturing of electric vehicles with this milestone. The Maruti Suzuki E Vitara will be imported to more than 100 countries, including Japan and Europe.

Maruti Suzuki’s Battery Manufacturing Plant Maruti Suzuki is the largest car manufacturer in India, and it is set to manufacture Li-ion battery cells and electrodes locally with the opening of its battery manufacturing plant. The battery cells and electrodes produced at the TDS Li-Ion Battery Gujarat (TDSG) facility will be used in the strong hybrid vehicles, and the project is anticipated to expedite the country’s transition towards cleaner energy. The plant based in Hansalpur, Gujarat, is a collaboration between Toshiba, Suzuki, and Denso.

The first electric car by Maruti Suzuki, the E Vitara, was also flagged off by PM Modi. Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupinder Patel, and the Ambassador of Japan, Keiichi Ono, were also present on this occasion. The E Vitara was first showcased in January 2025 at Bharat Mobility Expo, and people have been waiting for Maruti Suzuki's first-ever electric car since. Let's take a look at the features and range of the Maruti Suzuki E Vitara.

Maruti Suzuki E Vitara: Features & Expected Launch The E Vitara by Maruti Suzuki features a Panoramic sunroof, fully automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, and more. The upcoming Maruti Suzuki E Vitara is also expected to come equipped with 7 airbags, a 360-degree camera, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold function, and a Level 2 ADAS suite for enhanced passenger safety. As the production of the E Vitara has commenced today, we expect it to be launched in India around Diwali.