Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric: Royal Enfield is gearing up to launch its electric motorcycles in India. The electric Himalayan or Him-e by Royal Enfield was exclusively spotted by the Jagran Hitech team in Ladakh. The electric Himalayan has been spotted testing again now. While the earlier shots seemed more like the test mules, the recent shots look like the bike is now production-ready. Let’s take a look at the latest pics of the Royal Enfield Electric Himalayan.

Royal Enfield Electric Himalayan: Design The electric Royal Enfield Himalayan features a round LED headlight along with a large windscreen, which looks similar to the regular Himalayan 450. It also gets gold-coloured USD forks and single-petal disc brakes with spiral-styled master cylinders. The turn signals of the bike are integrated inside the side fairing, and it gets the Royal Enfield Badging along with a silver-colored metal outlining. The bike also gets a silver-colored motor casing, along with a single-piece seat finished in a white and black paint scheme with the Royal Enfield written on it.

Also Read: Renault Kiger Facelift Vs Tata Punch: Prices, Mileage, And Features Compared Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric: Range & Expected Launch The brand has not yet confirmed any details regarding the range or powertrain of the electric Royal Enfield Himalayan. However, an adventure bike with an electric system would require a larger battery, and therefore, we expect the electric Royal Enfield Himalayan to come equipped with a battery pack capacity ranging between 7kWh to 10kWh. The brand is expected to launch its electric bikes from 2026 onwards, and the Flying Flea bikes will be launched first. Therefore electric Royal Enfield Himalayan is expected to be launched sometime at the end of next year.