- By Pawan Mishra
- Mon, 25 Aug 2025 02:34 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Maruti Suzuki E Vitara: Maruti Suzuki E Vitara was showcased for the first time in January 2025, and people have been waiting for the brand’s first-ever electric car ever since. Now, it seems like India’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, is gearing up to launch the E Vitara soon. The first electric car by the brand will be flagged off on August 26 by PM Modi.
PM Modi To Flag Off E Vitara
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the Maruti Suzuki plant based in Gujarat’s Hansalpur, and he will be present at the beginning of the production line of the brand’s first-ever electric car, the E Vitara. The government has officially announced that PM Modi will be inaugurating two historic projects at the Hansalpur-based manufacturing plant of the company. The BEV (battery electric vehicle) by the brand will be exported to more than 100 countries, including Japan and Europe.
Maruti Suzuki E Vitara: Features & Range
The Maruti Suzuki E Vitara is expected to feature many advanced features. The E Vitara is anticipated to feature a Panoramic sunroof, fully automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, and more. The upcoming Maruti Suzuki E Vitara is also expected to come equipped with features such as 7 airbags, a 360-degree camera, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold function, and a Level 2 ADAS suite for enhanced passenger safety.