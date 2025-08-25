Renault Kiger Facelift Vs Tata Punch: Renault launched the facelift variant of its popular compact SUV, the Kiger, in India for a price of Rs 6.29 lakh (ex-showroom) on August 24. The Kiger Facelift has received major changes in terms of features and design. It will rival the best-selling Indian car of 2024, the Tata Punch, in the market. Let’s take a look at the comparison of prices, features, and mileage of both of these cars.

Renault Kiger Facelift Vs Tata Punch: Prices Prices for the Tata Punch start from Rs 6.18 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base model, and go all the way up to Rs 10.19 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line model. The base trim of the Kiger Facelift costs Rs 6.29 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the top-of-the-line model of the Kiger facelift is priced at Rs 11.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The Punch is available in four variants: Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative. The Kiger Facelift, on the other hand, is available in a total of 7 variants categorized into 2: the Energy and Turbo ranges.

Renault Kiger Facelift Vs Tata Punch: Engine & Mileage The Punch features a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Revotron engine, capable of producing a peak power and torque output of 87 hp and 115 Nm, respectively. The same engine can be used with the CNG, and it is equipped with options of a 5-speed manual and AMT transmission. The Kiger Facelift, on the other hand, is available with two engine options: a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with 71 hp and 96 Nm of torque, and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine with 99 hp and 160 Nm of torque. The Punch has an ARAI claimed mileage of 20.09km/l with the petrol engine, whereas the Kiger Facelift has an ARAI claimed mileage of 20.38 km/l with the turbo-petrol and 19.83 km/l with the naturally aspirated petrol engine.