- By Pawan Mishra
- Mon, 25 Aug 2025 01:51 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Renault Kiger Facelift Vs Tata Punch: Renault launched the facelift variant of its popular compact SUV, the Kiger, in India for a price of Rs 6.29 lakh (ex-showroom) on August 24. The Kiger Facelift has received major changes in terms of features and design. It will rival the best-selling Indian car of 2024, the Tata Punch, in the market. Let’s take a look at the comparison of prices, features, and mileage of both of these cars.
Renault Kiger Facelift Vs Tata Punch: Prices
Prices for the Tata Punch start from Rs 6.18 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base model, and go all the way up to Rs 10.19 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line model. The base trim of the Kiger Facelift costs Rs 6.29 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the top-of-the-line model of the Kiger facelift is priced at Rs 11.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The Punch is available in four variants: Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative. The Kiger Facelift, on the other hand, is available in a total of 7 variants categorized into 2: the Energy and Turbo ranges.
Renault Kiger Facelift Vs Tata Punch: Engine & Mileage
The Punch features a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Revotron engine, capable of producing a peak power and torque output of 87 hp and 115 Nm, respectively. The same engine can be used with the CNG, and it is equipped with options of a 5-speed manual and AMT transmission. The Kiger Facelift, on the other hand, is available with two engine options: a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with 71 hp and 96 Nm of torque, and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine with 99 hp and 160 Nm of torque. The Punch has an ARAI claimed mileage of 20.09km/l with the petrol engine, whereas the Kiger Facelift has an ARAI claimed mileage of 20.38 km/l with the turbo-petrol and 19.83 km/l with the naturally aspirated petrol engine.
Renault Kiger Facelift Vs Tata Punch: Features
Both of these SUVs are priced very competitively, and they come equipped with some of the most advanced features. The newly launched Kiger Facelift features an 8-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment system, whereas the Punch features a 10.24-inch touchscreen for the same. The Punch doesn’t offer ventilated seats, whereas the Kiger facelift gets ventilated seating. The infotainment system of both these cars offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Connectivity. Both of these SUVs are also available with safety features such as 6-airbags, traction control, electronic stability program, hill start assist, and an ISOFIX child seat mount.