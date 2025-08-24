- By Pawan Mishra
- Sun, 24 Aug 2025 06:37 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Renault Kiger Facelift 2025: Renault Kiger Facelift has been launched in India with prices starting from Rs 6.29 lakh (Ex-showroom). The Kiger will now be offered in a total of 7 variants, and the top-spec model costs Rs 11.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Let’s take a look at the features, design, and engine of the newly launched Renault Kiger Facelift.
Renault Kiger Facelift: The Design
The design remains more or less the same. The SUV gets a new set of bumpers at the rear and front ends. The SUV also gets a new set of grilles at the front, along with the brand’s new logo, dual-tone roof, and a new set of diamond-cut alloy wheels. The SUV will also be offered in a new paint scheme called the Oasis Yellow Colour, and it continues with the same design of headlamps, C-shaped taillights, foglamps, and DRls as the outgoing model.
Renault Kiger Facelift: The Features
The newly launched Kiger Facelift has also been upgraded with the addition of some new features. The SUV features semi-leatherette upholstery to give the cabin a more premium appeal. In addition to this, the SUV also gets a new sunroof, which is a completely new feature for the car. The SUV continues to feature an 8-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system, multiple driving modes, and a digital instrument cluster, as the outgoing model.
Renault Kiger Facelift: The Engine
While the Renault Kiger Facelift has received some major upgrades in terms of design and features, it has remained unchanged in terms of powertrain. The SUV continues with the same options of mills offered with the outgoing model. The Renault Kiger Facelift has a 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. While the naturally aspirated petrol engine churns out 71 hp and 96 nm, the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine is good for a peak power and torque output of 99 hp and 160 Nm, respectively.