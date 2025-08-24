Renault Kiger Facelift 2025: Renault Kiger Facelift has been launched in India with prices starting from Rs 6.29 lakh (Ex-showroom). The Kiger will now be offered in a total of 7 variants, and the top-spec model costs Rs 11.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Let’s take a look at the features, design, and engine of the newly launched Renault Kiger Facelift.

Renault Kiger Facelift: The Design The design remains more or less the same. The SUV gets a new set of bumpers at the rear and front ends. The SUV also gets a new set of grilles at the front, along with the brand’s new logo, dual-tone roof, and a new set of diamond-cut alloy wheels. The SUV will also be offered in a new paint scheme called the Oasis Yellow Colour, and it continues with the same design of headlamps, C-shaped taillights, foglamps, and DRls as the outgoing model.

The newly launched Kiger Facelift has also been upgraded with the addition of some new features. The SUV features semi-leatherette upholstery to give the cabin a more premium appeal. In addition to this, the SUV also gets a new sunroof, which is a completely new feature for the car. The SUV continues to feature an 8-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system, multiple driving modes, and a digital instrument cluster, as the outgoing model.