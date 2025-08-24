Renault Kiger Facelift Launch Today: Renault will finally reveal the prices of the Kiger facelift today, August 24, 2025! This will be the second product under Renault’s 'Rethink' brand transformation plan to receive a major facelift, following the Triber compact MPV. To give you a brief history, Renault updated the MPV last month with a more premium design and new features. While the launch of the upcoming Kiger compact SUV is just a blink away, here's what you can expect:

Renault Kiger Facelift: Engine Mechanical components will likely continue: 71bhp naturally aspirated (NA) petrol and 99bhp turbo-petrol engines. A 5-speed manual transmission option is likely to be offered as standard, while an automatic transmission and a CVT are expected to be optional extras. A CNG variant is likely to find a home in the new Kiger at a later date.

Renault Kiger Facelift: Features On the inside, the facelifted Kiger may get a new dual-tone theme and fresh upholstery, similar to the Triber facelift. Also expect subtle tweaks to the dashboard, along with updated trims for the door. Safety-wise, auto headlamps, a 360-degree camera, and 6 airbags (standard) are on the cards. An 8-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital driver's display, automatic climate control, and wireless charging are likely to be carried over.

Renault Kiger Facelift: Design This is where we expect most updates. Per the first teaser released by Renault, the upcoming Kiger will get a new paint option and reworked LED taillamps. Besides, spy shots have so far shown redesigned bumpers and a revised headlamp design. Moreover, we also expect the model to feature Renault's new 2D diamond logo.