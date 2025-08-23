- By Kanika Sachdeva
- Sat, 23 Aug 2025 07:49 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sold Out: Mahindra opened order books for the BE 6 Batman Edition this morning at 11 am, and within 135 seconds (< 3 minutes) of opening books, all 999 units of the model were sold out. The brand had earlier more than doubled the number of production-spec units of the BE 6 Batman Edition to 999 from 300, in response to 'overwhelming demand'. For those unaware, Mahindra launched the Batman Edition on August 14 as a limited-run model with a production run of 300 units, but had to increase the production owing to strong demand.
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition: Booking Amount
Mahindra began pre-bookings on August 21 at 5 pm on the official Mahindra Electric SUVs website. However, the company officially began accepting bookings on August 23 at 11 am, when prospective buyers could make reservations for a token amount of Rs 21,000. Interestingly, buyers could select a badge number, ranging from 001 to 999, as per their preferences. Mahindra will commence deliveries on September 20, on International Batman Day.
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition: Price, Specs
As is the case with the Dark Editions, the Batman Edition gets an all-black treatment. It also comes with Batman-themed detailing both inside and out. It packs a 79kWh battery and a rear axle-mounted electric motor. The battery yields a claimed range of 683km (ARAI). On offer are 7.2kW and 11kW AC chargers. Price-wise, the model sits at Rs 27.79 lakh (ex-showroom).