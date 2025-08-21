Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition: Mahindra unveiled its BE 6 Batman Edition on the eve of the 79th Independence Day at a launch event, where it also announced that the vehicle would be limited to 300 units. Now, in response to 'overwhelming demand', the brand has increased the number of production-spec units to 999, while still retaining its exclusivity.

The development comes along with the announcement of the commencement of pre-bookings at 5 pm today, on the official Mahindra Electric SUVs website. However, official bookings begin on August 23 at 11 am, when prospective buyers can make reservations for the model for a token amount of Rs 21,000. Interestingly, buyers can select a badge number, ranging from 001 to 999, in accordance with their preferences. Deliveries will begin on September 20, on International Batman Day.

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition: Highlights

Launched at an ex-showroom price of Rs 27.79 lakh, the Batman Edition gets an all-black treatment, similar to Dark Editions. It also comes with Batman-themed detailing both inside and out.

Based on the top-end Pack Three variant, the Batman Edition packs a 79kWh battery and a rear axle-mounted electric motor. The battery yields a claimed range of 683km (ARAI). On offer are 7.2kW and 11kW AC chargers.

