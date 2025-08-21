- By Kanika Sachdeva
- Thu, 21 Aug 2025 05:18 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Mahindra Vision S Launch: The Vision S, a sub-compact SUV that Mahindra unveiled as a concept version on August 15, is expected to roll out in a production guise by 2027. And within about five days of its reveal, spy images of the production-spec model are making the internet rounds.
Mahindra Vision S Spotted: Exterior Details
The test mule spotted is as boxy as the concept vehicle. The front is dominated by a vertically slatted grille and prominently visible circular headlamps. The silhouette is upright, evoking familiarity with the Land Rover Defender. The flat roofline and flared wheel arches on the sides add to the vehicle's rugged appeal, while the vertically oriented taillamps and a rear vertical window offer conventional design cues.
Mahindra Vision S Spotted: Interior Details
The interior of the test mule is partially visible, but expect Mahindra to bring a new steering wheel, a central touchscreen (with wireless smartphone connectivity), dual-tone upholstery, and new AC vents to the table.
Mahindra Vision S Spotted: Platform
The production-spec Vision S will be based on the NU_IQ platform, a monocoque architecture supporting SUVs between 3,990mm and 4,320mm as well as multiple powertrain options. However, it remains to be seen which powertrain options will be offered with the upcoming Vision S: 1.2-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel are on the cards.
Also Read: Hyundai Venue Facelift 2025 Spied Again Ahead Of October 24 Launch, Here’s What To Expect
In terms of market competition, the Vision S will compete against the Tata Nexon, Skoda Kylaq, and the Hyundai Venue.
Source: Carwale