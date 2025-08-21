- By Pawan Mishra
- Thu, 21 Aug 2025 02:50 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Tata Punch Facelift 2025 Price: Tata Motors is gearing up to launch several products in India. While the launch date of any of these products has not been revealed yet, the list is quite alluring in itself. One of such awaited nameplates in the product list is the Tata Punch Facelift. The upcoming facelift model of the Punch has been spotted testing for quite some time now in the country. Let’s take a look at what should be anticipated of the upcoming Tata Punch Facelift in terms of design, features, and powertrain.
Tata Punch Facelift 2025: Expected Design
The upcoming Tata Punch facelift is expected to feature the same contour as the outgoing model of the compact SUV. In addition to the overall profile, the Punch Facelift is also anticipated to share a lot of elements on the exterior with the current model on sale. However, the Punch Facelift will receive the fresh styling cues as the current Tata lineup. Thus, we expect it to feature a connected DRL setup at the front, along with a fresh set of LED taillights and reengineered bumpers on the front and rear ends. It is also expected to feature a new set of alloy wheels.
Also Read: Hyundai Venue Facelift 2025 Spied Again Ahead Of October 24 Launch, Here’s What To Expect
Tata Punch Facelift 2025: Expected Features
The Punch Facelift is expected to receive some major changes inside the cabin. While it is expected to feature a 10.25-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment system, it will likely get the 7-inch fully digital instrument cluster, and not the 10.25-inch one. It is also anticipated to feature a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo of the brand. Other features are likely to remain the same inside the cabin, and the Tata Punch Facelift 2025 will continue with features like a voice-assisted electric sunroof, rear AC vents, a fast charging USB charger, an engine start/stop button, and more.
Also Read: No Toll On Broken Highways: Supreme Court Lashes Out At NHAI After Kerala HC Verdict
Tata Punch Facelift 2025: Expected Price & Engine
While the Tata Punch Facelift 2025 is set to receive some important changes in terms of design and features, it will likely remain unchanged under the hood. It will continue with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine as the outgoing model. The engine can be opted for a choice of either a 5-speed AMT or a 5-speed manual transmission, and it generates 87.8 hp. The Punch Facelift can be launched in the country by the end of this year, and it is expected to be priced between Rs 6.40 lakh and Rs 10.50 lakh. All prices mentioned in the story are ex-showroom prices.