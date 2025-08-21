Tata Punch Facelift 2025 Price: Tata Motors is gearing up to launch several products in India. While the launch date of any of these products has not been revealed yet, the list is quite alluring in itself. One of such awaited nameplates in the product list is the Tata Punch Facelift. The upcoming facelift model of the Punch has been spotted testing for quite some time now in the country. Let’s take a look at what should be anticipated of the upcoming Tata Punch Facelift in terms of design, features, and powertrain.

Tata Punch Facelift 2025: Expected Design The upcoming Tata Punch facelift is expected to feature the same contour as the outgoing model of the compact SUV. In addition to the overall profile, the Punch Facelift is also anticipated to share a lot of elements on the exterior with the current model on sale. However, the Punch Facelift will receive the fresh styling cues as the current Tata lineup. Thus, we expect it to feature a connected DRL setup at the front, along with a fresh set of LED taillights and reengineered bumpers on the front and rear ends. It is also expected to feature a new set of alloy wheels.

The Punch Facelift is expected to receive some major changes inside the cabin. While it is expected to feature a 10.25-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment system, it will likely get the 7-inch fully digital instrument cluster, and not the 10.25-inch one. It is also anticipated to feature a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo of the brand. Other features are likely to remain the same inside the cabin, and the Tata Punch Facelift 2025 will continue with features like a voice-assisted electric sunroof, rear AC vents, a fast charging USB charger, an engine start/stop button, and more.