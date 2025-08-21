Hyundai Venue Facelift 2025: Hyundai, the South Korean car manufacturer, is all set to launch a new product on October 24, 2025. We firmly believe that it could be the Hyundai Venue Facelift, as it has been spotted testing for quite some time now on the Indian roads. Now, the test mule of the Venue Facelift 2025 has been spotted again in Tamil Nadu. Let’s take a look at what we can expect from the upcoming Hyundai Venue Facelift 2025 in terms of design, features, and powertrain.

Hyundai Venue Facelift 2025: Expected Design The sub-compact SUV from Hyundai is expected to retain its boxy contour, while getting several fresh elements to provide it with a distinctive look. The spy shots captured earlier suggest that the SUV will feature a quad-LED headlamp setup with a connecting DRL and an L-shaped vertical light at the front, along with a rugged grille. The test mule was also spotted with front parking sensors, which are not offered with the outgoing model of the SUV. On the sides, it gets edgy ORVMs, eminent body cladding, and a fresh set of alloy wheels. On the rear, it is expected to get a connected taillight setup, a black shark fin antenna, rear-parking sensors, and silver-finished bumpers.

Hyundai Venue Facelift 2025: Expected Features The upcoming Hyundai Venue's interior has remained under wraps so far. However, it is expected to share similarities with its larger siblings, the Creta and Alcazar. The second-generation Venue will feature a larger display for the instrument cluster and infotainment system. It is also anticipated to include a panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS, a touch-based HVAC panel, ventilated seats, and a redesigned center console.