Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Launch: Mahindra is preparing the XUV700 facelift for its launch in India, and while we have seen test mules on the outside (although covered in camouflage), images of the interior have now surfaced. Judging by the interior, we believe that the official reveal is not far off; however, the company has yet to reveal the details.

Mahindra XUV700 Facelift: Interior Details As can be discerned by the spy shots, the upcoming XUV700's triple-screen layout mirrors that of the XEV 9e all-electric coupe-SUV, which Mahindra launched last year at an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs 21.90 lakh. In the XEV 9e, each screen measures 12.3 inches in size, while the touchscreen infotainment unit runs Mahindra’s Adrenox software.

Other visible bits include an illuminated steering wheel (with a Twin Peaks logo) and an auto-dimming internal rearview mirror. Mahindra could kit out the facelifted version with an advanced 16-speaker Harman Kardon system with Dolby Atmos, as found in the XEV 9e, along with Level 2 ADAS, 7 airbags, a Level 2 ADAS suite, and a 360-degree camera.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX A: World’s First SUV To Get This Feature Under Rs 12 Lakh, Check Details Mahindra XUV700 Facelift: Exterior Details As with the interior, we expect exterior styling to align with the XEV 9e, albeit with some deviations. The silhouette is likely to be identical to the outgoing version. Other expected elements include a redesigned grille, a new front bumper, and a dual-pod headlamp setup. Sides could get fresh alloy wheels, while the rear fascia is expected to feature a reworked bumper and tweaked LED taillamps.