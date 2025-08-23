- By Kanika Sachdeva
Citroen Basalt X Bookings Open: After releasing some teaser images of the C3 X in early August, French carmaker Citroen has now shared revealing images of the new Basalt X ahead of its upcoming launch in India. The teaser images come along with the French carmaker opening the pre-booking window for the new Basalt X. Prospective buyers can make reservations for the same for a token amount of Rs 11,000.
Citroen Basalt X Teased: Exterior, Interior
Going by the teaser images, the exterior design of the new Basalt X bears similarities to the regular Basalt. It is only in the interior that we see some differences. The upholstery is two-toned – black and tan, while the seemingly all-new dashboard features a new patterned finish and bronze inserts. Citroen is expected to provide a new centre console, along with refreshed AC vents.
Expected features and tech include a 10.2-inch touchscreen, keyless entry, a 360-degree camera, and an engine start-stop button. Safety-wise, we expect the Basalt X to be as safe as the standard version, which got a 4-star safety rating from GNCAP.
Citroen Basalt X Teased: Engine
Under the hood, the Basalt X is expected to continue with 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol and 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engines. Gearbox options could be manual and torque converter automatic, the same as the regular Basalt. The upcoming model is likely to be sold alongside the existing Basalt. Expect it to be priced similarly to the C3 X.