Hyundai Exter Pro Pack: Hyundai has added a 'Pro Pack' to its sporty entry-level SUV, the Exter. Launched at Rs 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom), the Pro Pack is available on the S+ MT and above variants of the Exter, and is about Rs 5,000 more expensive than the S+. With the Pro Pack, the Exter gets a dashcam as well as a handful of significant design upgrades.

The Exter, with the Pro Pack, look more assertive and muscular. The Pack adds more ruggedness to the SUV with extra wheel arch cladding over the existing one, while a sporty side sill garnish and a new Titan Grey Matte colour add more premiumness and boldness.

'With its refreshed appeal, the Pro Pack in Hyundai Exter strengthens our commitment to redefining customer delight and making every drive a PRO experience,' said Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited.

'At HMIL, we are continuously evolving our product offerings to resonate with the aspirations of today's young and progressive customers. The introduction of Pro Pack in Hyundai Exter is a step further in this direction'.

Hyundai Exter Pro Pack: More Safety

The Pro Pack promises enhanced safety with a dashcam, a feature extended to the SX (O) AMT variant, earlier available only in the SX Tech and SX (O) Connect variants.

Hyundai Exter Pro Pack: Engine

Powering the Exter is a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, petrol engine, paired with a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT gearbox. The CNG variant is also available, with a 5-speed manual transmission. Moreover, the Exter with Hy-CNG dual-cylinder tech was introduced in April 2025. Prices of the Exter start at Rs 6.21 lakh (ex-showroom).