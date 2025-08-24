- By Kanika Sachdeva
- Source:JND
5 Best Electric Cars In India: Looking for a budget EV with a range of over 500km? Well, then you have hit the right spot. With EVs such as the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, Mahindra XEV 4e, and the Kia Syros EV coming soon to the Indian market, we thought it would be a good idea to zero in on the five best electric cars currently on sale in India for under Rs 25 lakh that offer not just a range of 500+ km but also stylish bodywork, powerful motors, and modern safety features. These are the Tata Harrier EV, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6 eSUV, Mahindra XEV 9 eSUV, and the BYD Atto 3 EV. Now, let's listen in:
