No Toll for EVs on These Expressways: The Maharashtra Government has announced that both private and government electric four-wheelers will be exempt from paying toll on the following expressways – the Atal Setu (formerly Mumbai Trans Harbour Link or MTHL), the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, and the Samruddhi Mahamarg. The decision, taken at the State cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in April this year, came into effect from August 22.

No Toll For EVs On These Expressways: Some Background To refresh your memory, the State Cabinet, in late April 2025, approved the Maharashtra Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2025, under which all four-wheeled passenger EVs and buses plying on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway, Mumbai–Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg, and the Shivdi–Nhava Sheva Atal Setu were granted toll exemptions. It also noted that a 50 per cent concession was also given to four-wheeled electric vehicles on other national and state highways under the Public Works Department.

The new EV Policy, which replaces the 2021 Policy, offered financial incentives worth Rs 11,373 crore over five years to develop charging infrastructure, encourage EV adoption, and promote eco-friendly transportation. The new policy will remain in force until March 31, 2030.

Modifying an earlier notification of January 31 this year, the new notification, issued under the provisions of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Tax Act, 1958, allows toll exemption to all electric four-wheelers (M1), including transport and non-transport vehicles, in addition to electric buses (M3 and M4) operated by both state transport undertakings (STU) and non-STU entities.