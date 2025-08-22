- By Kanika Sachdeva
Rare Earth Magnets Ban Lifted: Over a month ago, CII (Confederation of Indian Industry) President Rajiv Memani, at a press conference, said that the export restrictions imposed by China on 7 types of rare earth elements (RRE), in retaliation for US tariffs of 145 per cent on Chinese imports, was a 'big concern, not only on EVs but wider'. Cut to the present day, we are back in a time when auto industry operations affected by a shortage of RREs have resumed, production lines have started moving again, and deliveries for already ordered vehicles have commenced.
Rare Earth Magnets Ban Lifted: Bajaj Chetak Deliveries Begin
Major OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) across the auto industry, together with the Indian government, breathed a sigh of relief as they welcomed China's decision to reopen the rare earth supply lines a few days ago. One such was Bajaj Auto, which, like everybody else, is exploring alternatives to RREs.
While that is ongoing, Bajaj has, in good news to Chetak fans, announced the resumption of its popular Chetak production at full capacity as 'demand for Chetak remains robust'. Moreover, 'supplies have normalised and deliveries against bookings have commenced,' said Eric Vas, President, Urbanite Business Unit, Bajaj Auto.
'We are scaling up production to meet rising demand while staying true to our standards of quality and customer delight.' With the company restoring production ahead of the upcoming festive season, it has enough materials to keep up with demand, Bajaj added. This will enable smooth supplies to customers, thereby ensuring that waiting periods are not prolonged further.
Bajaj Chetak: Highlights
Since its revival in India, the Bajaj Chetak has been a household name, aiming squarely at its arch rivals from TVS, Ola, and Ather. The Chetak comes in four variants (3001, 3501, 3502 and 3503) and two battery capacities (3kWh and 3.5kWh). Notable features include a combined battery system (CBS), 73km/h top speed, drum brakes, and tubeless tyres.