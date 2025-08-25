National Lok Adalat 2025: The National Lok Adalat will be held on September 13, 2025, this time. The National Lok Adalat is organised 4 times a year, and people can get their pending traffic challans waived off by visiting the civil courts. One can get their pending traffic challans waived off or reduced in the National Lok Adalat. Let’s take a look at the application process and the required documents that you need to get your traffic challan waived off.

National Lok Adalat 2025: How To Book An Appointment

A person needs to book an appointment 2 days before their visit to the National Lok Adalat. Follow these steps to book an appointment for National Lok Adalat 2025.

Step 1: Visit the National Legal Service Authority (NALSA) website and search for the option of online registration.

Step 2: You will be redirected to the Legal Aid Form, which needs to be filled out carefully. It requires your details, a description of the case, and the reason to visit the Lok Adalat.

Step 3: Once the form is submitted, you will receive a verification email and token number. You can use this token number to book your appointment in the Lok Adalat.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric Spotted Testing Again, Looks Production Ready: See Pics

National Lok Adalat 2025: Required Documents

Now that you know how to book an appointment at the upcoming National Lok Adalat, it is important to understand that you will need some required documents to get your traffic challan waived off. A person would need documents like a photocopy of the Challan, Registration Certificate of the vehicle, driving license, Identity card, photocopy of the Summon/notice, older receipt of challan payment, and authorization letter.