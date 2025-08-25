- By Pawan Mishra
- Mon, 25 Aug 2025 06:26 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
E20 Petrol Cars: Most fuel stations in India are currently selling petrol blended with 20 per cent of Ethanol. The government’s initiative of ethanol-blended petrol faced severe backlash from the public, and car owners are concerned about issues such as reduced fuel efficiency, erosion, and decreased performance of the vehicle.
Why The Government Is Using Ethanol With Petrol
One of the obvious reasons is that ethanol blending with petrol will reduce the dependency on fossil fuels. Additionally, the government states that the E20 fuel will reduce India’s dependency on the import of oil, and it is anticipated to save Rs 35,000-40,000 crore in foreign exchange annually. Additionally, ethanol burns cleaner than petrol, which means that it produces fewer greenhouse gases and emits less particulate matter.
Ethanol Blended Petrol: Reduced Mileage
Amidst the ongoing debate over the impact of ethanol-blended petrol on vehicles, the Press Trust of India (PTI) talked to automotive engineers working with some major car makers. The automotive engineers believe that the use of ethanol-blended fuel will result in a drop in mileage ranging from 2-5 per cent. The experts also believe that the ethanol mixed with petrol may lead to erosion of gaskets, fuel pipes and rubber hoses in old vehicles in the long term.