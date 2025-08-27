Car PDI Services: Buying a new car usually requires a lot of investment. But how will you feel if you realise that some electric component in your completely new car is defective? Or what if you find out that your car has uneven panel gaps? Once you finalise the paperwork and take delivery of the car, it becomes more difficult to ask the dealership to address any problem. PDI acts as a line of defense against receiving a defective vehicle.

What Is PDI? Pre-Delivery Inspection, or PDI can allows customers to inspect their vehicles before delivery to determine whether there are any scratches, dents, rust, or other physical damage. It is a service that reduces your chances of a squandered investment. Customers can inspect their vehicles before delivery to determine whether there are any scratches, dents, rust, or other physical damage.

Dealerships usually park the vehicle at the dealer's car lot, and often the cars are exposed to sun, rain, and other elements for weeks. Due to their exposure to the rain, dust, and sun, vehicles' batteries may drain out. Not just this, if the vehicle was exposed to the rain and sun for months, it could also get rust and paint-related problems. All such situations can be avoided by inspecting the vehicle pre-delivery, and that's why consumers should opt for PDI.

Things To Look Out For In PDI A consumer can do the PDI by themselves, or they can also hire a private car company to do this. In case you are inspecting the vehicle all by yourself, here are a few things that you should look out for during your Pre-Delivery Inspection of your vehicle.

Manufacturing Defects: Look out for any uneven panels, loose parts, defective electronic items, or scratches on the body. Don’t forget to look under the hood and boot space area, and thoroughly inspect the body of the car for any hidden damage.