FASTag Annual Pass Eligible Highways: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) began its 'FASTag Annual Pass' facility across the country on August 15 at Rs 3,000, enabling free passage of private cars/jeeps/vans for one year/200 trips (whichever is earlier) from the date of activation. In the latest news, the FASTag Annual Pass has garnered over 5 lakh subscribers in just four days, according to NHAI, indicating the successful implementation of the government initiative.

The Annual Pass can be activated through the official NHAI website or the Rajmargyatra application, albeit after the verification of the eligibility of the vehicle and its associated FASTag. Upon successful verification, individuals are required to make a payment of Rs 3,000. Here, we take a look at which highways/expressways are covered under the Annual Pass:

The facility of the FASTag Annual Pass works at 1,150 toll plazas spread across National Highways and Expressways operated by NHAI and MoRTH (Ministry of Road Transport and Highways). These include Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway, and Eastern Peripheral Expressway (KGP).

Also Read: FASTag Annual Pass Gets Over 5 Lakh Users In 4 Days Of Launch, This State Leads

FASTag Annual Pass: Highways/Expressways Excluded

However, when passing through state highways and expressways managed by the respective state governments, a regular toll fee is deducted from your regular FASTag account. Even the four major expressways of Uttar Pradesh – Purvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway, Yamuna Expressway, and Agra-Lucknow Expressway – are excluded from the ambit of the Annual Pass and are operated by the U.P. government.