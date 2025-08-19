FASTag Annual Pass: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (NHAI) launched a FASTag-based annual pass on Independence Day (August 15) for private car owners at Rs 3,000. Since then, the response to the FASTag pass has been positively overwhelming, with over 5 lakh users (official data) registered across the country.

The first day itself saw strong adoption with about 1.4 lakh users purchasing and activating the annual pass. This figure crossed the 5-lakh mark on the fourth day, courtesy of the simplified one-time FASTag annual pass, which is valid for a year or 200 toll plaza crossings, whichever is earlier.

FASTag Annual Pass: Tamil Nadu Leading Not surprisingly, Tamil Nadu appears to be the clear frontrunner in terms of the highest number of annual pass purchases over the four days, followed by Karnataka and Haryana. Not just that, Tamil Nadu reported the most number of transactions using the annual pass at toll plazas, too, along with Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, NHAI noted.

Also Read: Tesla Model Y L Six-Seater Unveiled; Gets Range Of 750 Km: Check Details Tamil Nadu, combined with four states (Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana) of Southern India, collectively registered more than 371 crore (3.71 billion) transactions between 2022 and mid-2025, representing around 27.1 per cent of the national total of 1,369 crore (13.69 billion).

FASTag Annual Pass: Rajmargyatra Gets 4.5-Star Rating At the same time, the Rajmargyatra mobile app, through which the FASTag pass can be activated, has emerged as the top-ranking government application within just four days, with a 4.5-star rating and 1.5 million downloads.