FASTag Annual Pass Eligible Highways: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) announced the FASTag annual pass in July 2025. The annual pass proved to be a superhit as more than 5 lakh people subscribed to it within 4 days of its launch. But do you know that the FASTag Annual pass has its limitations, and it will not work on some of the major expressways in the country? Here we are sharing a list of Major expressways where the annual pass won’t work.

FASTag Annual Pass: Eligible Expressways The FASTag annual pass will not work on the highways and expressways operated by the state government. It simply means that if any highway/expressway is not owned by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), or the toll booths are being operated by the state government, the FASTag annual pass will not work there. It is worth noting that the FASTag annual pass won’t work on major expressways, such as the Yamuna Expressway, Agra-Lucknow Expressway, Purvanchal Expressway, and Bundelkhand Expressway.

Also Read: No Toll On Broken Highways: Supreme Court Lashes Out At NHAI After Kerala HC Verdict FASTag Annual Pass: What To Do? Now, the question which arises is, ‘What to do If you are visiting any of the abovementioned expressways or any highway or e-way operated by the state government?’ Once you subscribe to the FASTag annual pass, there will be two different accounts on your FASTag. While one account will be for the annual pass, the other account will act as a regular FASTag account, which can be used on these highways and expressways.