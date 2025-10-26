Honda CB1000 GT Leaked: The new Honda CB1000 GT, a sports tourer based on the CB1000 Hornet, has been leaked through Australian homologation filings ahead of its global debut. Though there is no official confirmation, Honda could unveil the sports tourer at EICMA 2025. With Honda readying the sports tourer for its debut soon, the leaked images give us an idea of how the bike will be:

Honda CB1000 GT: Design Per the recently filed homologation documents, the upcoming Honda CB1000 GT sports a sleek half-fairing providing protection from harsh winds and weather conditions. It also gets a longer travel suspension and thicker rider and pillion seats compared to the naked CB1000 Hornet, along with a tall windscreen, a centre stand, and handguards. The bike also gains passenger grab rails. The headlamp looks mean and slim, similar to the Hornet model.

Honda CB1000 GT: Hardware The frame is also similar to the Hornet's, although the pillion peg mounting points appear different. While yet to be confirmed, the rear subframe on the GT is not the same as the one available with the retro-styled CB1000 F. For braking, the CB1000 GT uses the same dual Nissin radially mounted four-piston callipers as the non-SP Hornet offered abroad. There is also a quickshifter, an aluminium swingarm, and a more upswept handlebar (compared to the naked bike).

Honda CB1000 GT: Engine Powering the CB1000 GT is the same 1,000cc, inline-four, liquid-cooled engine as the Hornet SP. However, the power figure is 147.5bhp at 11,000rpm, down from 155bhp in the Hornet SP. The torque output's yet to be revealed.

The filings also reveal a 1,466mm-long wheelbase, which is 10mm more than the Hornet. Courtesy of the half-fairing, the GT is wider than the Hornet, at 930mm. Other specifications are awaited, but the details mentioned above give us a good idea of what to expect from the upcoming tourer.

Time will tell whether Honda will bring the tourer to India. But if the company did, the CB1000GT would rival the BMW S 1000XR and the Kawasaki Versys 1100. Source: Motorcycle.com