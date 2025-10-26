- By Kanika Sachdeva
- Sun, 26 Oct 2025 12:54 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Hyundai Venue Facelift 2025: The Hyundai Venue has received a 2025 update with a design overhaul, a more premium interior, and a comprehensive set of features. It is the first generational update for the Venue SUV since its launch in 2019. Hyundai has also capitalised on the opportunity to introduce a new variant nomenclature for the Venue facelift, which comes in 8 broad variants – HX2, HX4, HX5, HX6, HX6T, HX7, HX8, and HX10. The prefix 'HX' denotes 'Hyundai Experience', and the numerical identifier after the prefix is what will help distinguish one variant from the other.
Hyundai Venue Facelift 2025: Variant-Wise Powertrain Options
Let's take a detailed look at the powertrain options available with each variant:
|Variant
|1.2-litre NA Petrol-5MT
|1.0-litre Turbo Petrol-6MT
|1.0-litre Turbo Petrol-7DCT
|1.5-litre Diesel-6MT
|1.5-litre Diesel-6AT
|HX2
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|HX4
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|HX5
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|HX6
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|HX6T
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|HX7
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|HX8
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|HX10
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|Yes
Also Read: New Hyundai Venue Facelift 2025 To Challenge Tata Nexon's No. 1 Spot In India: Here's Why
The Hyundai Venue facelift offers the same engine and gearbox options as its predecessor. There is an 82bhp naturally aspirated petrol, a 118bhp turbocharged petrol, and a 114bhp diesel engine, all mated to their respective gearboxes. The entry-level HX2 is offered in a choice of a 5-speed manual and 6-speed manual options, while the HX5 is available in all powertrain options. Hyundai offers the HX7 variant with a diesel MT powertrain only. Interestingly, the diesel engine also gets an automatic gearbox option for the first time.
Hyundai Venue Facelift 2025: India Launch Details
Hyundai is set to launch the Venue facelift on November 4, and the bookings are underway for Rs 25,000. Upon launch, the Venue will face competition from Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Kia Sonet, Skoda Kylaq, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and the Tata Nexon.