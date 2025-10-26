Hyundai Venue Facelift 2025: The Hyundai Venue has received a 2025 update with a design overhaul, a more premium interior, and a comprehensive set of features. It is the first generational update for the Venue SUV since its launch in 2019. Hyundai has also capitalised on the opportunity to introduce a new variant nomenclature for the Venue facelift, which comes in 8 broad variants – HX2, HX4, HX5, HX6, HX6T, HX7, HX8, and HX10. The prefix 'HX' denotes 'Hyundai Experience', and the numerical identifier after the prefix is what will help distinguish one variant from the other.

Hyundai Venue Facelift 2025: Variant-Wise Powertrain Options

Let's take a detailed look at the powertrain options available with each variant:

Variant 1.2-litre NA Petrol-5MT 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol-6MT 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol-7DCT 1.5-litre Diesel-6MT 1.5-litre Diesel-6AT HX2 Yes Yes No Yes No HX4 Yes No No No No HX5 Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes HX6 Yes No Yes No No HX6T Yes No No No No HX7 No No No Yes No HX8 No Yes Yes No No HX10 No No Yes No Yes

The Hyundai Venue facelift offers the same engine and gearbox options as its predecessor. There is an 82bhp naturally aspirated petrol, a 118bhp turbocharged petrol, and a 114bhp diesel engine, all mated to their respective gearboxes. The entry-level HX2 is offered in a choice of a 5-speed manual and 6-speed manual options, while the HX5 is available in all powertrain options. Hyundai offers the HX7 variant with a diesel MT powertrain only. Interestingly, the diesel engine also gets an automatic gearbox option for the first time.