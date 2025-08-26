- By Kanika Sachdeva
- Tue, 26 Aug 2025 01:10 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara Range: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has flagged off the first unit of the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, the brand's battery electric vehicle, at the Suzuki Motor Plant in Hansalpur, Ahmedabad.
The Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara will not only be a domestic product, but it will also be exported to more than 100 countries, including Japan and Europe, from Gujarat's Hansalpur factory. The first unit of the made-in-India e-Vitara will be exported to the UK.
Apart from that, Modi also inaugurated a lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility set-up by TDSG, a collaboration among Toshiba and Denso, supporting hybrid and electric vehicle battery production. This marks a 'special day in India’s quest for self-reliance and being a hub for green mobility,' posted PM Modi on X (formerly Twitter).
The facility will manufacture over 80 per cent of the battery components, leading to reduced import dependence. 'In a big boost to our battery ecosystem, production of hybrid battery electrodes will also commence at a plant in Gujarat,' PM Modi added in his post.
Suzuki Motor plans to invest about Rs 70,000 crore in India over the next five years, to launch new products, increase production capacity, and achieve a 50 per cent market share in the world’s third-largest car market.