Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara Range: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has flagged off the first unit of the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, the brand's battery electric vehicle, at the Suzuki Motor Plant in Hansalpur, Ahmedabad.

The Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara will not only be a domestic product, but it will also be exported to more than 100 countries, including Japan and Europe, from Gujarat's Hansalpur factory. The first unit of the made-in-India e-Vitara will be exported to the UK.