Kia Sorento India: The Kia Sorento has already been officially unveiled in the country ahead of its launch on September 4, 2026. The Sorento is already sold in several international countries, including the US, the Middle East, South Korea, Australia, and more. Let’s take a look at the design, features, and engine specifications of the Kia Sorento hybrid.

Kia Sorento SUV: Design The 2026 Kia Sorento features a tall and boxy stance, and it gets horizontally placed Y-shaped LED DRLs at the front. The DRLs also work as turn signals, and the Sorento also gets a quad LED projector-based headlamp setup, which is placed vertically. The front fascia of the 7-seater SUV also comprises a blacked-out tiger nose grille with horizontal and vertical slats, functional air dams, and blacked-out radiator grilles. On the side, it gets a thin blacked-out body cladding running across the length of the SUV, along with wheel arches and large 19-inch alloy wheels. The rear end of the SUV features C-shaped taillights that extend to the side portion of the SUV, a subtle roof spoiler with an integrated stop lamp, Kia badging on the tailgate, and a shark fin antenna on the roof.

Also Read: Mahindra XEV 9e, XEV 9s, And BE 6 SPORTEQ Now Available With BaaS: Prices Start At ₹11.45 Lakh Kia Sorento 2026: Features & Interior Recently, the interior of the Kia Sorento 2026 was spied for the first time on a prototype. The cabin of the Sorento hybrid features a dual-tone theme with black and brown leatherette shades. It gets a curved panoramic display, and it integrates the instrument cluster and the infotainment system.

The SUV features a centre console with a rotary dial for driving mode selection, and another dial was seen placed behind the first one, which seems like it will act as the drive mode selector. Additional features include ventilated front and second-row seats, a Bose sound system, second-row captain seats (6-seater variant), wireless phone charger, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, and more. The brand has also shared that the SUV will pack Kia AI assistant powered by Live Generative AI.

In terms of safety, the SUV features a Level 2 ADAS Suite, a 360-degree camera, Hill Descent Control, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold function, auto start/stop, Hill Hold Assist, and more. Also Read: Ather Konarc E-Scooter Launch Tomorrow: 200 km Range, TFT Instrument Cluster, And More Expected Kia Sorento Hybrid: Engine Specs The global trims of the Sorento are available with options of either a 2.5-litre petrol engine or a 2.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine. It is also available with a hybrid powertrain internationally, which uses a 1.6-litre turbo engine. The brand has also confirmed that the SUV will be offered with a hybrid as well as a diesel powertrain, and it will also come packed with an All-Wheel Drive (AWD) setup. Given the details shared by the brand, we expect the Sorento to come equipped with options of either a 1.6-litre Strong Hybrid engine or a 2-litre diesel engine.