Lexus Smart Ownership Plan Introduced: Lexus, the luxury sub-brand of Toyota, has introduced a new 'Smart Ownership Plan' offering flexible payment options to those entering the premium and luxury car segment. Launched under the 'Lexus Promise' programme, the initiative is aimed at redefining a luxury car ownership experience with 'enhanced affordability and flexibility'. This means those aspiring to own luxury cars can do so through easy EMIs (Equated Monthly Instalments).

Lexus India's easy EMI option provides first-time buyers with financial flexibility, in addition to a premium car ownership experience. According to the brand, the Smart Ownership Plan offers users the freedom to experience luxury Lexus vehicles without long-term financial commitments.

Furthermore, the ownership plan also includes an assured buyback option, bringing a host of benefits customised for modern luxury buyers. At the end of the term, customers get the following options: return the vehicle with no further obligations, retain it by paying a pre-agreed Guaranteed Future Value (GFV), or upgrade to a newer Lexus equipped with the latest tech and safety features. The plan applies to the Lexus ES, NX, and RX models.

Lexus says, GFV – a term for the predicted residual value of a car at the end of a personal contract purchase agreement – assures a vehicle's resale value, thereby eliminating uncertainties around depreciation and resale negotiations.

The ownership plan also allows upgrades every three to five years, ensuring customers have access to updated models with cutting-edge design, safety, and performance.

Lexus India Lineup

Lexus currently retails three models in the country: ES, NX, and RX, with prices starting from Rs 68.02 lakh (ex-showroom). All three of them come with an 8-year/1.60 lakh kilometres warranty as standard. Apart from the standard warranty, Lexus also offers a unique Lexus Luxury Care service package with multiple options covering up to 8 years.



