Lexus Smart Ownership Plan Introduced: Lexus, the luxury sub-brand of Toyota, has introduced a new 'Smart Ownership Plan' offering flexible payment options to those entering the premium and luxury car segment. Launched under the 'Lexus Promise' programme, the initiative is aimed at redefining a luxury car ownership experience with 'enhanced affordability and flexibility'. This means those aspiring to own luxury cars can do so through easy EMIs (Equated Monthly Instalments).
Lexus Smart Ownership Plan: Benefits
Lexus India's easy EMI option provides first-time buyers with financial flexibility, in addition to a premium car ownership experience. According to the brand, the Smart Ownership Plan offers users the freedom to experience luxury Lexus vehicles without long-term financial commitments.
Lexus Smart Ownership Plan: Offerings
Furthermore, the ownership plan also includes an assured buyback option, bringing a host of benefits customised for modern luxury buyers. At the end of the term, customers get the following options: return the vehicle with no further obligations, retain it by paying a pre-agreed Guaranteed Future Value (GFV), or upgrade to a newer Lexus equipped with the latest tech and safety features. The plan applies to the Lexus ES, NX, and RX models.
Lexus says, GFV – a term for the predicted residual value of a car at the end of a personal contract purchase agreement – assures a vehicle's resale value, thereby eliminating uncertainties around depreciation and resale negotiations.
The ownership plan also allows upgrades every three to five years, ensuring customers have access to updated models with cutting-edge design, safety, and performance.
Lexus India Lineup
Lexus currently retails three models in the country: ES, NX, and RX, with prices starting from Rs 68.02 lakh (ex-showroom). All three of them come with an 8-year/1.60 lakh kilometres warranty as standard. Apart from the standard warranty, Lexus also offers a unique Lexus Luxury Care service package with multiple options covering up to 8 years.