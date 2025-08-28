2026 Jeep Meridian: Jeep, the popular American SUV maker, launched an updated model of its popular Meridian SUV. The brand has launched this SUV in the international market as the Jeep Commander, but in India, it is sold as the Meridian. Let’s take a closer look at the upgrades the SUV has received in terms of features and design.

2026 Jeep Meridian Features The 2026 iteration of the Jeep Meridian has been upgraded with some advanced features. While the interior of the SUV remains largely unchanged, it now comes with new materials for the upholstery. Additionally, the brand has upgraded the Meridian 2026 with a 360-degree camera and a new rotary gear selector. The 2026 Meridian has also been upgraded with a level-2 ADAS suite for enhanced passenger safety.

Also Read: Hyundai Teases More Affordable Ioniq EV Ahead Of Global Debut; Will It Come To India? 2026 Jeep Meridian Design The 2026 Jeep Meridian has been upgraded with a new front fascia in the South American market. The SUV now features a new set of headlights with a reflector setup, and it also comes equipped with a sleeker, more modern grille at the front. The brand has also upgraded the Meridian 2026 with new fog lights, along with redesigned air vents, and it also gets new 19-inch alloy wheels.