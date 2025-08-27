New Hyundai Ioniq Subcompact EV: Hyundai has released the first set of images of its new concept electric vehicle (EV), which is set to make its global debut at the IAA Mobility Show 2025 in Munich, Germany. The Munich Show will run from September 9 to September 14. Anything regarding the official name is yet to be disclosed, but the soon-to-be-displayed concept car is anticipated to be a subcompact EV, likely named the Ioniq 2. If this materialises, the Ioniq 2 will be the smallest EV to join the Ioniq family.

New Hyundai Ioniq EV: Teaser Details From what we can discern from the teaser images, the concept vehicle assumes the form of a hatchback with a raked roofline. There is also a full-width LED light bar, both at the front and rear, taking inspiration from the Ioniq 6. Other visible elements include an integrated ducktail spoiler, flared fenders, and aggressive bumper intakes.

Hyundai says it will share two further sets of images, each highlighting distinctive design elements that will be showcased on the concept car at the upcoming IAA Mobility Show. New Hyundai Ioniq EV: Battery, Motor Other details are under wraps, but it is speculated that the new subcompact EV will use the same E-GMP architecture that underpins the Kia EV2 and the EV3. Market reports suggest a single electric motor setup with 201bhp and a 58.3 kWh battery pack.

New Hyundai Ioniq EV: Availability Upon arrival on the international market, Hyundai could position the production-spec Ioniq subcompact EV above the Inster EV, which is expected to launch in India next year. While the prices of the production version of the new Ioniq could be announced in 2026, it remains to be seen if and when the subcompact Ioniq EV will make its way to the Indian market.