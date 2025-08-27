- By Pawan Mishra
Mahindra Thar Facelift 2025: The Mahindra Thar has remained one of the most popular SUVs in the country since its introduction. The brand has kept upgrading the Thar in recent years, and the Thar Roxx has been the most recent addition to the lineup. The brand is now gearing up to launch the facelift version of the Thar 3-door soon in the country. Let’s take a look at the expected features, design, and engine of the upcoming Mahindra Thar Facelift.
Mahindra Thar Facelift: Launch In September?
While the brand has not yet confirmed anything regarding the launch of the Mahindra Thar Facelift, recent reports suggest that the brand will be launching the Thar Facelift in September 2025. The Mahindra Thar Facelift has been spotted testing on the country's roads several times, and it is expected to receive some major changes in terms of design and features.
Mahindra Thar Facelift: Expected Features
The interior of the Mahindra Thar has also been spotted in testing. The upcoming facelift model of the Thar 3-door is expected to resemble the 5-door Thar Roxx, in terms of cabin and features as well. It is expected to feature a 10.25-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system, pillar-mounted grab handles, and a new steering wheel. The steering wheel looks similar to the one that we have seen on the Thar Roxx.
Mahindra Thar Facelift: Expected Design
The front fascia of the Thar 3-door facelift was heavily disguised during testing. It largely resembles the current model on sale. However, it features a different grille and a new set of headlights, which look very similar to the Thar Roxx. The rear end of the Thar Facelift is expected to feature a redesigned bumper along with a new set of LED headlights. The overall silhouette of the upcoming Mahindra Thar Facelift is expected to mirror the 5-door Thar Roxx.
Mahindra Thar Facelift: Expected Powertrain & Price
While the Mahindra Thar Facelift is anticipated to receive major changes in terms of features and design, it will likely remain the same under the hood. The Thar Facelift is expected to come equipped with the same options as the Thar 3-door currently on sale. The Thar 3-door comes with options of a 1.5-litre diesel engine, a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol, and a 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine on offer. The Thar 3-door is priced between Rs 11.50 lakhs (Ex-showroom) and Rs 17.62 lakhs (Ex-showroom) in India. The Thar Facelift is expected to feature major changes, which might ultimately result in expensive pricing, and we expect it to be priced between Rs 12.40 lakhs (Ex-showroom) to Rs 19.50 lakhs (Ex-showroom).