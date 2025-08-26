Renault Kiger Facelift Variants: Renault India launched the Kiger facelift, a mid-cycle update over the previous model, at a starting price of Rs 6.30 lakh (ex-showroom). This results in the new Kiger compact SUV being slightly more expensive by around Rs 15,000 at the base level. Like the outgoing version, the 2025 Renault Kiger is available in 4 variants, albeit renamed from RXE, RXL, RXT(O), and RXZ to Authentic, Evolution, Techno, and Emotion.

That being said, the same powertrain options continue – a 71bhp/96Nm, 1.0-litre, naturally aspirated (NA) petrol engine and a 99bhp/160Nm, 1.0-litre, turbo-petrol engine. The former comes with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed automatic gearbox, while the latter is offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a CVT. As for the CNG version, Renault brings a combination of a factory-installed CNG kit, a naturally aspirated petrol engine, and a 5-speed manual gearbox.

All prices are ex-showroom.

Renault Kiger Facelift Variants: Features

Take a look at the variant-wise features of the updated iteration:

Authentic

- LED daytime running lamps

- LED taillamps

- Blacked-out wing mirrors

- 16-inch steel wheels

- Rear spoiler

- Fabric upholstery

- Manual AC

- LED cabin lamps

- Remote keyless entry

- Front centre armrest

- Digital instrument cluster

- 60:40 split rear seats with adjustable headrests

- All four power windows

- Remote lock/unlock

- Manual adjustment for outside rearview mirrors

- Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Evolution (Features Over Authentic)

- Sharkfin antenna

- Steering-mounted controls

- Rear AC vents

- Electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors

- 8.0-inch infotainment system with Android Auto/Apple CarPlay

- 4 speakers

- Day/Night adjustable interior rear-view mirror

- Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

- Rearview camera

Techno (Features Over Evolution)

- LED headlamps

- 16-inch flex wheels

- Functional roof rails

- Front and rear silver skid plates

- Rear wiper and washer

- Dual-tone interior upholstery

- Auto AC

- Push button start/stop

- Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

- Auto-folding wing mirrors

- Height adjustment for a driver's seat

- Auto up/down for driver window

- Dual glove box

Emotion (Features Over Techno)

- LED fog lamps

- Auto headlamps

- 16-inch alloy wheels

- Red brake callipers (turbo only)

- Leather-wrapped steering wheel

- Leatherette upholstery

- 7.0-inch configurable digital instrument cluster

- Ambient interior lighting

- Ventilated front seats

- Welcome/goodbye sequences

- 6-speaker Arkamys sound system

- Cruise control

- 360-degree camera

- Rear defogger

- Remote engine start via key (turbo only)

- Rain-sensing wipers

- Drive modes

- Wireless charger

- Cooled glove box

Note that the Kiger facelift comes standard with 6 airbags, traction control, ABS, ESC, TPMS, hill-start assist, 3-point seatbelts with reminders, and ISOFIX child mounts.

