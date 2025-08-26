Maruti Suzuki E-Vitara: Maruti Suzuki showcased its first electric vehicle, E-Vitara, for the first time in January 2025 during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. People have been waiting for the E-Vitara ever since, and it is anticipated to be launched soon. The first E-Vitara will be flagged off today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Let’s take a look at the range, features, design, and expected launch of the Maruti Suzuki E-Vitara.

PM Modi And E-Vitara PM Modi will be flagging off the production of Maruti Suzuki’s first BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle), the E-Vitara, today at Gujarat’s Hansalpur plant. As per the government, PM Modi will be inaugurating two historical projects at the brand’s plant, and the E-Vitara manufactured here will be exported to more than 100 countries, including Europe and Japan.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki E-Vitara: Design The Maruti Suzuki E-Vitara has been spotted testing on the Indian roads for quite some time now. Maruti’s first electric car was also spotted testing without camouflage recently. The E-Vitara features a sharp and modern design language, similar to the model showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo. The front-end of the upcoming electric SUV by Maruti is expected to feature a Y-shaped vertically placed headlamp setup, along with a sleek grill, and the charger placed beneath the Suzuki logo. The fog-lights are placed very low on the bumpers, even below the number plate. The rear end of the e-Vitara is expected to feature angular bumpers, connected tail-lights, and polygonal wheel arches.

Also Read: National Lok Adalat On September 13: Here’s How To Apply For Traffic Challan Waiver, Check Required Documents Maruti Suzuki E-Vitara: Range The Maruti Suzuki E-Vitara has already been launched in Europe in June 2025. The car is available with 2 Battery pack options- a 49 kWh and a 61 kWh and both of these batteries are based on BYD’s LFP chemistry. The e-Vitara offered in Britain is available with a 2WD and a 4WD configuration, and the model with the larger battery pack is expected to deliver a claimed range of 500 kilometers in a single charge. The AWD variant of the car also comes equipped with driving modes, including Eco, Normal, Sports, and Snow.