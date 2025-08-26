New Hyundai Venue Launch in India: Hyundai is about to give its popular Venue a major revamp, with the second-generation model set to arrive on the Indian market on October 24. We have seen prototypes getting caught testing since early this year, but only now have we had a chance to get a peek inside the upcoming Venue. For the first time, spy images of the new-generation Venue's interior have surfaced.

As it was speculated, the next-generation Venue's cabin layout is similar to that of the Creta. This is evident in a dual-screen setup (touchscreen and instrument cluster), with each unit likely measuring 10.25 inches in size. The dashboard, door trims, steering wheel, and AC vents (positioned under the touchscreen) seem to have undergone some revisions. There is also a host of physical buttons for media controls. Expected bits include ventilated front seats, leatherette upholstery, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a 360-degree camera, and updated Level 2 ADAS.

New Hyundai Venue: Exterior, Engine

Exterior-wise, we expect the new Venue to get fresh alloy wheels, a quad-LED headlamp setup, new LEDs up front, a revised multi-slat grille, new taillamps, thicker cladding, and redesigned outside rearview mirrors.

Underneath the surface, the new Venue is expected to feature the same engine options: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel. Gearbox options are also likely to be carried over (5MT, 6MT, and 7DCT). As CNG is increasingly gaining popularity among budget car buyers, we expect Hyundai to bring a CNG variant as well.