Car Tyre Buying Guide: From driving daily in the city to cruising on a highway or tackling the mountains, car tyres play a crucial role. While some of the car owners have educated themselves about the tyres due to safety concerns, a large number of people are still not aware of the factors that make a tyre ideal for their vehicle. Here we are sharing important tips that you should consider when you are buying new tyres for your car.

Tip No. 1: Tyre’s DNA No, you don’t need a lab test to know the DNA of the tyre of your vehicle. Instead, you just need to look at its sidewall before you go tyre shopping. An alphanumeric code (DOT code) can be seen on the sidewall, for example: 215/60R17. The first three numbers (215 from the example) are the width of the tyre. The next two numbers (60 from the example) are the height of the sidewall of the tyre, and a lower number here means a shorter sidewall. Performance cars use tyres with shorter sidewalls. The R stands for Radial, which is the construction type of the tyre. The next two digits show the size of the rim in inches (17 from the example).

Also Read: PM Modi Flags Off Maruti Suzuki E Vitara, Inaugurates Battery Manufacturing Plant: Check Details Tip No. 2: Choose As Per Your Need Different kinds of tyres fulfil different purposes and conditions. A car owner should choose the tyres according to the weather conditions and their driving habits. While the all-season tyres provide balanced performance in different conditions, Summer tyres are especially designed for warm weather conditions. Similarly, winter tyres provide enhanced grip on snow and cold surfaces.

Also Read: Renault Kiger Facelift Variants Explained: Price, Features, Engine Tip No. 3: Durability And Temperature Durability and Temperature are also different kinds of factors one should pay attention to when buying a new tyre. Look at the Uniform Tire Quality Grading (UTQG) for a better and deeper understanding of the tyres you are choosing for your vehicle. Treadwear rating shows the durability of the tyre. The higher the Treadwear rating, the longer your tyres will last. Any tyre’s stopping ability on a wet surface can be assessed by looking at the traction. The tyres are given a traction rating of AA, A, B, and C, and the AA rating is the highest. The tyres also have temperature ratings, which assess their resistance to heat. The tyres are rated A, B, and C, and the A is the highest grade of the tyre. One should also look at the tread patterns of the tyres as they serve different purposes.