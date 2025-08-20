- By Pawan Mishra
- Wed, 20 Aug 2025 01:51 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Rolls-Royce Spectre EV: Rolls-Royce makes some of the most bespoke high-end luxury cars. The British luxury car manufacturer has a single electric car in its lineup, the Spectre. The Prices for the Rolls-Royce Spectre start at Rs 7.8 Crore in India. The chances of a Rolls-Royce car being mocked are very unlikely, but recently, one such incident surfaced on the social media platform X.
Rolls-Royce Spectre Mocked
An image featuring a Rolls-Royce Spectre being charged at a public charging station was posted on the social media platform X. The image was shared by a page named Tesla Club India with the caption ‘This Beauty Deserves Better Than A 30 kW Charger @ BPCL.’ The post in itself didn’t mock the Rolls-Royce, but the comment section of the post was filled with funny comments mocking the Rolls-Royce. You can watch the post here:
This beauty deserves better than 30kW @ BPCL 😅 pic.twitter.com/Txr4wwUAgh— Tesla Club India® (@TeslaClubIN) August 19, 2025
Netizens’ Reaction
The post has been viewed by more than 11 thousand people at the time of writing this story. One of the X users commented, ‘These kinds of customers can get a 360 kW at home as well.’ Another user commented, ‘He is lucky that the BPCL charger is working.’ While others were mocking, a user shared his views about the electric Rolls-Royce and posted a comment which read, ‘Honestly, this masterpiece truly deserves a V12 engine. Seeing chargers attached to a Rolls-Royce feels like a complete disgrace.’ Another user commented, ‘it could be the petrol pump owner.’