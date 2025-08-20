Rajesh Rawani Car Collection: Trucker and Vlogger Rajesh Rawani made headlines for the first time when he revealed his earnings from the vlogs of his truck journeys and experiences. Sometime later, he again made headlines for buying a brand-new Mahindra Scorpio N, and now he has become a hot topic on the social media platform Instagram for driving a Lamborghini Huracán worth Rs 4.6 crore.

Rajesh Rawani And Lamborghini The video of Rajesh Rawani driving a Lamborghini Huracan was shared on Instagram by his official account, ‘r_Rajesh_07’. The video has accumulated more than 3 million views and more than 2.9 lakh likes on Instagram by the time of writing this story. The video begins with Rajesh Rawani entering a luxury car dealership and talking to the dealer about the car. The latter part of the video features him driving a green coloured, beautiful-looking Lamborghini Huracan.

The comment section of the video is filled with comments praising the efforts made by the trucker to achieve his dream. Many people congratulated him, while some of the viewers commented, 'Someone dared to dream'. Another user commented, 'original comeback exists'.

While many users praised Rajesh Rawani for his efforts, some of them gave the credit to social media, and wrote ‘Social media is very powerful these days’, another user commented, ‘The Internet has got powers’.