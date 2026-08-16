Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift: The Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift is expected to be launched in the country on September 5, 2026. The prototypes of the Baleno facelift have also been spied on several occasions, and it is expected to receive several key upgrades in terms of design, features, and powertrain. Let’s take a look at what can be expected from the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift 2026.

2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift: Expected Design As mentioned earlier, the test mule of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift 2026 was spied heavily disguised. However, the test mule reveals several key details about the design of the upcoming Baleno facelift. The overall contour remains unchanged, but it gets a wider grille at the front, along with a new set of headlights and a redesigned bumper. It looks the same from the side, and the only change can be expected in terms of a new set of alloy wheels. At the rear, the tailgate looks the same, but the taillights are expected to be new.

Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler Pickup Unveiled At Rs 19.79 Lakh: Check Launch Timeline And More 2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift: Expected Features The interior of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno remains hidden. We expect to largely remain the same, and the brand may provide the premium hatchback with new interior themes, along with new upholstery materials. The brand is expected to equip the Baleno facelift with a larger screen, ventilated seats, and enhanced comfort-oriented features. The Fronx facelift has been spied testing with a Level 2 ADAS unit, and we can expect the brand to provide the same with the Baleno facelift as well.

Also Read: Kia Sorento Hybrid Teased Again: All-Wheel Drive Confirmed Ahead Of September 4 Launch 2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift: Expected Powertrain While the Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift is expected to remain largely unchanged in terms of its powertrain, we expect the brand to equip its premium hatchback with a new hybrid engine. The brand might equip the Baleno facelift with the 1.2-litre petrol engine paired with a battery-powered electric motor. The hybrid powertrain is likely expected to enhance the fuel efficiency of the Baleno.