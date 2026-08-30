Maruti Suzuki Electric 7-Seater: Maruti Suzuki, the largest car manufacturer in India, is preparing to launch several new products this year in the country. One such product will be the brand’s new 3-row electric MPV. The Maruti Suzuki electric MPV, codenamed YMC, was recently spied testing on Indian roads. We can expect it to be launched in the country by the end of 2026. Let’s take a look at the expected design, features, and specs of the recently spied Maruti Suzuki YMC.

As per several reports, the Maruti Suzuki YMC is expected to share its platform with the Maruti Suzuki E Vitara. The E Vitara uses a skateboard electric platform, and we can also expect it to feature the same battery options and powertrain as the E Vitara. However, we expect it to deliver less range than the E Vitara due to its larger size. Notably, the E Vitara has a claimed range of up to 543 kilometres, and we can expect the Maruti YMC to have a claimed range of up to 470 kilometres.

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Maruti Suzuki YMC: Expected Design

The test mule of the Maruti Suzuki YMC was spied testing with heavy camouflage. However, several key design details have emerged from the spy shots. The prototype features an upright stance at the front with a boxy overall contour. We can expect it to feature eyebrow-shaped LED DRLs with a sleek set of LED headlamps. The side profile also reveals aerodynamic wheels and ORVMs with integrated turn signals. A wiper is visible at the rear with reflectors placed low on the rear bumper.