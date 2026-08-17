Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift 2026: The Maruti Suzuki Fronx was introduced in India in 2023, and it has remained one of the most popular nameplates for the brand, while being one of the most popular compact sub-compact SUVs in the country. Now, the brand is planning on launching the 2026 Maruti Suzuki Fronx facelift in the country. Let’s take a look at the expected changes in terms of design, features, and engine specs of the upcoming 2026 Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift: Expected Design As informed earlier, the Maruti Fronx facelift 2026 has been spied testing on Indian roads for the first time. The recent spy shots suggest that the Fronx facelift will retain its overall contour as the current model. However, redesigned front and rear bumpers, along with a new grille, are much-anticipated on the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Fronx facelift 2026. The Fronx facelift will continue with more or less the same design elements as the current model on sale.

Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler Pickup Unveiled At Rs 19.79 Lakh: Check Launch Timeline And More Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift 2026: Features While the Fronx facelift in 2026 is expected to feature minimal design changes, it will likely include a slew of new features, including a new Level 2 ADAS unit. The prototype of the Fronx facelift 2026 was spied with an ADAS module, along with a new 360-degree camera and an increased number of front parking sensors. Other notable feature additions might include a larger touchscreen inside the cabin, more premium upholstery material, a new steering wheel, and more.

Also Read: Kia Sorento Hybrid Teased Again: All-Wheel Drive Confirmed Ahead Of September 4 Launch Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift 2026: Engine The Maruti Suzuki Fronx facelift 2026 is also expected to receive some minor changes in terms of powertrain. The test mule of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift 2026 was spied testing with an all-wheel drive system as well. Thus, we can expect the upcoming facelift model of the Fronx to feature an all-wheel drive capability. The Fronx facelift will retain its engine options of a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. The 1.2-litre NA petrol engine can generate a peak power and torque output of 80 hp and 113 Nm, respectively. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol, on the other hand, can generate a peak power and torque output of 99 hp and 147 Nm, respectively.