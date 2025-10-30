MG Models in India: Motor India has announced that its entire portfolio is now equipped with advanced PM 2.5 air filtration systems. This move aims to address rising pollution woes, particularly during the winter season when pollution levels tend to escalate due to firecrackers, stubble burning, and other reasons. MG India's lineup ranges from the Astor, Hector, and Gloster ICE vehicles to the electrified Windsor, Comet, and ZS.

MG has standardised a PM 2.5 air filter across the Astor, Gloster, Windsor, Comet, and ZS EV. However, the Hector's air purifier features an activated carbon filter, which helps remove allergens, pollutants, and odours. It also gets an integrated Air Quality Index (AQI) display that monitors in-cabin air quality in real time. MG says that its cabin air filters can trap 95 to 99 per cent of harmful particles, including fine dust, smoke, soot, pollen, and bacteria.

Also Read: BYD Enters Kei Car Segment In Japan With Racco Electric Vehicle PM 2.5: What is it, Causes and More PM is defined as ultra-fine particulate matter measuring less than 2.5 micrometres. It is produced as a result of fossil fuel combustion, vehicle emissions, waste burning, and industrial emissions. It can enter the respiratory system and cause life-altering illnesses such as lung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The recently released Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change 2024 links the deaths of over 1.7 million (17 lakh) people in India in 2022 to emissions from the burning of fossil fuels, underlining air pollution as one of the country's most severe health and economic burdens. This latest move by MG aims to address this issue while ensuring a clean cabin environment.