The Toyota Fortuner has remained one of the brand’s most popular SUVs globally, and it is set to make its global debut on December 1. Toyota South Africa recently confirmed the launch date in an interview with Car Mag.

2026 Toyota Fortuner: Expected Features

Similar to the Toyota Hilux, the next-gen Toyota Fortuner is expected to feature a completely new and more premium interior.

The SUV is expected to feature a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, along with a 12.3-inch fully digital driver’s display. Enhanced driver assistance features, a new electrically powered steering wheel, and OTA (Over-the-Air) software upgrades are also expected.

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Next-Generation Toyota Fortuner Exterior

A recent spotting of the Toyota Fortuner test mule has revealed production-spec details of the next-generation Toyota Fortuner. The prototype was heavily camouflaged when spied, but it revealed several key details.

As per the spy shots, the LED taillights extend to each side. The rear bumper was also heavily covered, and other notable visible details include a subtle roof spoiler, a rear wiper, and a shark fin antenna.

A bulge can be seen within the taillights, and we expect it to be the connecting taillight bar. The tailgate also appears to be new, and the rear bumper looks rugged, although it is partially visible.

The front fascia is expected to feature eyebrow-shaped LED DRLs, a large grille, a revised bumper, and a split LED headlamp setup. The 2026 Toyota Fortuner is also expected to feature a more upright stance.

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2026 Toyota Fortuner: Engine

The brand has revealed the ninth-generation Toyota Hilux with multiple engine options, including a petrol engine, a diesel engine, a hybrid engine, and a hydrogen fuel-cell powertrain.

While the upcoming 2026 Toyota Fortuner is expected to feature several changes in terms of design and features, it will likely retain the powertrain options offered with the current model.

The current model of the Fortuner has multiple powertrain options, including a 2.8-litre diesel engine with automatic and manual transmission options, and a 2.7-litre petrol engine with an automatic gearbox.